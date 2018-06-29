What is Beijing's 'Made in China' plan?

Video

The "Made in China" label has until now been taken to mean fast and cheap.

But Beijing wants to raise their game, pushing Chinese products to the forefront when it comes to technology, design and quality.

How will they do that and why is the US worried? The BBC's Karishma Vaswani explains.

Camera: Muhammad Fahmi bin Jamal. Edited by Muhammad Fahmi bin Jamal and Christine Hah