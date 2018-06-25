Media player
John Caudwell offers over £1m for Lyme Disease research
Businessman John Caudwell - who made millions after setting up the Phones 4U chain - has told BBC Radio 5 live that he's willing to pledge more than £1m of his own money to help fund Lyme Disease research, on the condition that the NHS match his investment.
Several of Mr Caudwell's family have been affected by the disease.
The Department of Health said it will respond to Mr Caudwell's offer in due course.
25 Jun 2018
