Kyle Black drove past the spot where his father was killed just moments after he was shot from a passing car on the M1 motorway, but didn't know it.

He was travelling to work in Belfast while his father had been travelling to Northern Ireland's high security Maghaberry prison near Lisburn.

David Black's family say they are "devastated" over the collapse of Thursday's trial. Damien McLaughlin was on trial for aiding and abetting the murder of Mr Black.