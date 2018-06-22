What are tariffs and how do they affect us?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What are tariffs and how do they affect us?

The EU has just placed tariffs in response to recent US tariffs on steel and aluminium. With the possibility of a trade war looming, what are tariffs and how do they affect us?

  • 22 Jun 2018
Go to next video: EU braced to tax Levis amid US trade war