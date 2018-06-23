The ex-drug lord hoping to cash in on legal cannabis
'Freeway' Ricky Ross was a drug lord in Los Angeles in the 1990s, and is thought to have made millions of dollars from dealing cocaine.

He told BBC Radio 5 live he regrets his former life, and wants to get involved in the legal cannabis industry in California.

