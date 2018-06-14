Media player
Do Ugandan pupils hold the key to fighting misinformation?
One school in Kampala, Uganda, invited the BBC to film students practising their new-found critical thinking skills.
These youngsters are learning to question received wisdom and 'alternative facts', and to challenge their peers and elders in a respectful way.
14 Jun 2018
