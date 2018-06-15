Rebecca Ferguson: 'Musicians aren't slaves'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rebecca Ferguson: Music industry needs a regulator

Award-winning British singer Rebecca Ferguson has started a petition calling for a regulator to oversee the music industry.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live's Phil Williams, she said it would help to address wrongdoing, and resolve disputes with labels, management and promoters.

  • 15 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Music industry abuse: 'I felt like a sex slave'