'99 problems but queuing ain't one'
Video

Fans wait for Beyonce and Jay Z concert in Cardiff

Pop music fans are travelling from far and wide to queue for a Beyonce and Jay Z concert at the Principality Stadium.

People have been queuing outside the stadium since Wednesday morning to get the best standing position for the concert.

  • 06 Jun 2018