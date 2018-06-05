Qatar cash and cows
Video

Qatar cash and cows help buck Gulf boycott

A year ago, Qatar had no dairy herd - relying on milk imported from Saudi Arabia. Now, Baladna farm has 10,000 cattle. Most come from top breeders in the United States.

The first cows were flown in on Qatar Airways, a month after the start of the Gulf crisis, when this tiny state was put under a land blockade by its Arab neighbours.

  • 05 Jun 2018
