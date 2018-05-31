Barclays reviews lending on Brexit caution

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Barclays chief Jes Staley says it is prudent to review lending ahead of Brexit
Jes Staley, Barclays' chief executive, says caution about the UK economy ahead of Brexit means the bank will review its lending criteria.
-
31 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/44325115/barclays-chief-jes-staley-says-it-is-prudent-to-review-lending-ahead-of-brexitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window