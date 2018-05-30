James Bay: Ticket reseller Viagogo 'just don't care'
James Bay has told BBC Radio 5 live that it is "wrong and unfair" that tickets to his show are being resold for over four times face value on reselling sites like Viagogo.
National Trading Standards have been asked by the Advertising Standards Authority to open an investigation into Viagogo for allegedly misleading consumers over booking fees and delivery prices.
Viagogo are yet to respond to BBC Radio 5 live's requests for comment.
-
30 May 2018