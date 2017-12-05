Crowd frees Saakashvili in dramatic standoff
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Former Georgia leader freed after standoff in Kiev

Supporters of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili have freed him from a police van in Ukraine after his detention on suspicion of assisting a criminal organisation.

The BBC's Jonah Fisher described what happened.

  • 05 Dec 2017
Go to next video: Georgia's controversial national holiday