Crowd frees Saakashvili in dramatic standoff

Former Georgia leader freed after standoff in Kiev
Supporters of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili have freed him from a police van in Ukraine after his detention on suspicion of assisting a criminal organisation.
The BBC's Jonah Fisher described what happened.
05 Dec 2017
