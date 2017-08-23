Reduction in Scotland's public spending deficit
Scotland's public spending deficit has been cut to £13.3bn over the past year, according to official Scottish government statistics.
The Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland (Gers) report said the figure represented an 8.3% share of Scotland's GDP - triple the UK figure of 2.4%.
Last year's figures said Scotland spent £14.8bn more than it raised in taxes, which has now been revised to £14.5bn.
The UK's overall deficit has dropped from £121bn in 2012/13 to £46bn now.
The independent, government figures can be controversial as debate continues about the economic prospects of an independent Scotland.
