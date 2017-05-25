United in song
Video

Manchester attacks: Don't Look Back in Anger sung at vigil

A crowd breaks out into a spontaneous rendition of the Oasis song Don't Look Back in Anger following a one-minute's silence in St Ann's Square in central Manchester.

