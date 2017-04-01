Mauritius 'surprised to see John McAreavey'
A journalist in Mauritius says people there will be surprised to see John McAreavey.

Mr McAreavey has gone back to issue a fresh appeal for information about the killing of his wife Michaela McAreavey in 2011.

Journalist Nad Sivaramen of l'express newspaper has been speaking to BBC Newsline's Mark Simpson.

