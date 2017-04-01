Mauritius 'surprised to see John McAreavey'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mauritius 'will be surprised to see John McAreavey'
A journalist in Mauritius says people there will be surprised to see John McAreavey.
Mr McAreavey has gone back to issue a fresh appeal for information about the killing of his wife Michaela McAreavey in 2011.
Journalist Nad Sivaramen of l'express newspaper has been speaking to BBC Newsline's Mark Simpson.
-
01 Apr 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window