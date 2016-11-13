Naval veteran recalls Arctic convoys
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Royal Navy veteran on Remembrance Sunday recalls Arctic convoys

Royal Navy veteran Jim Simpson, 95, on Remembrance Sunday has been recalling his experience of the Arctic convoys.

Most of his service was on HMS Devonshire.

As he told BBC reporter Aileen Clarke, his ship came under attack 13 times during the trips to the northern Soviet Union.

  • 13 Nov 2016