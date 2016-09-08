The world premiere of a film about the friendship forged between former political enemies Ian Paisley and Martin McGuinness took place at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday night.

Entitled The Journey, the film is a fictional drama based upon the relationship during the Northern Ireland peace process between the veteran politicians from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin.

Actors Colm Meaney and Timothy Spall, who are playing the politicians in the film, told BBC Newsline what it was like to take on the roles.