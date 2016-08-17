Fancy footwork Cameroon style
Video

Meet West Africa's champion breakdancer Yaya Footworker

Aboubaker Hamidu has become known for his incredibly fast dance moves and is the current breakdancing champion of West Africa - a title he gained in Senegal’s capital, Dakar, in July.

The breakdancer from Cameroon, better known as "Yaya Footworker", told BBC Africa how he prepares mentally for battle on the dance floor.

