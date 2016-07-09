Media player
Former model wins £53m divorce battle
Christina Estrada, a former supermodel has been awarded £53m ($69m) lump sum after a divorce battle with her billionaire ex-husband.
Berkshire-based Christina Estrada, 54, had wanted £196m from Saudi businessman Sheikh Walid Juffali, 61, to meet her "needs" - including £1m a year on clothes - the High Court was told.
The total settlement, which takes into account her own assets, is about £75m.
09 Jul 2016
