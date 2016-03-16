The ceremonial mace being carried out
Ceremonial assembly mace removed as business concludes

Welsh Assembly business has officially finished until after May's elections.

On Wednesday evening the assembly mace, which has to be in the chamber for business to take place, was ceremonially removed, led by Presiding Officer Dame Rosemary Butler.

It marked the fourth term of the National Assembly for Wales coming to an end.

The assembly is now in recess until dissolution on 6 April when current AMs then become candidates.

