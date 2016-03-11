Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Two 'missing' Hong Kong booksellers freed
Two of the five missing Hong Kong booksellers have been freed from detention in China and have returned home.
The men were affiliated with a bookshop and publishing house that produced works highly critical of the Chinese leadership.
One man who is following their case very closely is dissident Chinese poet Bei Ling. The BBC's Hong Kong correspondent Juliana Liu went to meet him.
11 Mar 2016
