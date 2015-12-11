Video

Fewer than 600 people have seen Earth from space - the rest of us will have to make do with incredible time-lapse footage such as this from the European Space Agency.

However, flown astronauts say the view has had a huge impact on them, making them think about issues such as sustainability.

Former astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria explains the "Overview Effect" that British spaceman Tim Peake can expect on his forthcoming mission.

Video produced by Sara Barman.