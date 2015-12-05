Media player
Microlight flyers practise precision for World Air Games
The British microlight flying team are taking to the skies over Dubai this weekend at the 2015 World Air Games.
Microlights originally started off as lawnmower engines with wings, but now are sophisticated flying machines
Mike Bushell met the British team taking part.
05 Dec 2015
