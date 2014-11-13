Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
X Factor's Lauren Platt: 'We want to get bad comments'
Lauren Platt, the youngest solo artist in the X Factor contest, has been explaining how she felt after she received bad comments from the judges following her performance on the Halloween show.
She has managed to turn it around though and she is now one of the favourites to take the top spot.
-
13 Nov 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window