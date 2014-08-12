Late American actor, Robin Williams (archive pic from 2002)
Robin Williams 'aware of his demons'

The US actor Robin Williams has been found dead at his home in an apparent suicide.

Sam Rubin, Showbiz reporter for KTLA TV in Los Angeles, says the actor had been open in the past about his struggles with alcohol and drugs.

  • 12 Aug 2014
