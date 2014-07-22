Media player
Life as a war widow in Britain - Jacqui's story
Nato troops are due to pull out of Afghanistan this year, after 13 years in the country. An estimated 13,000 men in the Afghan National Security Force and 453 British soldiers have died in the conflict.
British war widow Jacqui describes the moment her husband Gary's body was repatriated in 2008, after he was killed in the war in Afghanistan.
The interview is one of several conducted by Afghan journalist Zarghuna Kargar, who spoke to British and Afghan war widows.
Watch The War Widows of Afghanistan from Saturday 26 July on BBC World News or the BBC News Channel, or listen on the BBC iPlayer.
These are external links and will open in a new window