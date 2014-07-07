Media player
Tour de France: Geraint Thomas frustrated over selfies
Cyclist Geraint Thomas has described selfies as the "new pain in the backside" of the Tour de France.
As the tour prepares for its final day in Britain before heading across the channel, Welsh rider Thomas said he had to avoid fans stepping into the road to take pictures of themselves during the opening two stages of the race.
