When Bart D'Hooge says he has one of the coolest jobs in Asia, he's not just full of hot air.
The Belgian is a hot air balloon pilot for a firm that takes tourists on sunrise flights above ancient temples in Bagan, Myanmar.
He spoke with the BBC's Jonah Fisher about what it's like to have such a unique job.
12 Mar 2014
