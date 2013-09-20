Video

Kenneth Cobonpue is a multi-award winning furniture designer from Cebu in the Philippines.

International design magazines regard him as one of the poster boys of Asia's luxury furniture-making industry.

Hollywood stars such as Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts are amongst his clients and his pieces have appeared on major movie and television sets.

Mr Cobonpue told the BBC how he started out in the world of furniture making.

