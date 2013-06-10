IOM TT crash
Isle of Man TT spectators suffer leg injuries in crash

Injuries sustained by motorsport fans at a crash during the TT races on Friday were mainly confined to the legs according to an orthopaedic surgeon.

Ian Wright said, had the bike debris been travelling at a higher level, there would have been fatalities.

Ten spectators were taken to hospital following a crash on the opening lap of the Senior TT race in the Isle of Man.

