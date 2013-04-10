Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Former marine in Afghanistan on peace talks with Taliban
After more than a decade of deployments, the last group of Royal Marines leave Afghanistan today as the British government winds down operations there.
In the UK, the Defence Select Committee warned that failure to start an Afghan-led peace deal with the Taliban could lead to civil war in Afghanistan.
Former marine Gareth Davies who did three tours in Afghanistan, and Paul Rogers, Professor of Peace Studies at Bradford University, give their views on a change of tactic after 12 years of fighting.
-
10 Apr 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window