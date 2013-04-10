Video

After more than a decade of deployments, the last group of Royal Marines leave Afghanistan today as the British government winds down operations there.

In the UK, the Defence Select Committee warned that failure to start an Afghan-led peace deal with the Taliban could lead to civil war in Afghanistan.

Former marine Gareth Davies who did three tours in Afghanistan, and Paul Rogers, Professor of Peace Studies at Bradford University, give their views on a change of tactic after 12 years of fighting.