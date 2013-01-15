Media player
Video
BA Christian employee Nadia Eweida wins case
A British Airways employee suffered discrimination at work over her Christian beliefs, the European Court of Human Rights has ruled.
Judges ruled Nadia Eweida's rights had been violated under Article 9 of the European Convention on Human Rights.
She took her case to the European Court of Human Rights after BA made her stop wearing her white gold cross visibly.
Robert Piggot reports.
