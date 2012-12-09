Multiplex cinema
India's multiplex cinemas give boost to film industry

For many Indians going to the cinema, is not just a pastime, it is a passion.

In recent years multi-screen cinemas or multiplexes have sprung up in large numbers and have become a critical component of India's film industry.

For this week's India Business Report, Sameer Hashmi has been finding out how the rapid growth of multiplexes has impacted the financial dynamics of the movie business.

