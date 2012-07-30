Media player
EU debt crisis curbs Japan factory output
Japan continues to feel the impact from the global economic slowdown. Industrial output fell by 0.1% in June, declining for a third consecutive month.
It is feared the ongoing debt crisis in Europe, a key market for exports, could undermine recovery of the Japanese economy.
Junko Nishioka, from RBS Securities in Tokyo told the BBC, it is disappointing because many expected a rebound in factory output.
30 Jul 2012
