Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
We meet one of the UK's best selling bands, Keane, ahead of their latest world tour.
With Album sales of over ten million, Keane have become one of the Uk's biggest selling bands. Their fan base today might be global, but ten years ago, it was pretty much confined to a small part of East Sussex where the band grew up. And that's where Keane will kick off their latest world tour tonight, to mark the release of their new album. Tim Muffett's been to meet them.
-
09 Mar 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/17309608/we-meet-one-of-the-uk-s-best-selling-bands-keane-ahead-of-their-latest-world-tourRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window