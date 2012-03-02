Sloths
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Breakfast Sloths

They are the slowest moving mammal and don't usually capture our attention, but some pictures of sloths have become an internet sensation. They were put on youtube by film-maker, Lucy Cooke, and have been viewed by more than two million people. Now she's made a documentary about the animals.

  • 02 Mar 2012