The Greek foreign minister has defended his country after the German chancellor said the eurozone debt burden constituted Europe's biggest crisis since WWII.

Stavros Lambrinidis said Greece was not the only source of the current eurozone crisis, and that it was wrong to scapegoat any individual country.

He told the BBC: "Greece may be in the centre of the storm today but this is not a Greek problem per se.... Scapegoating Greece is not the solution."