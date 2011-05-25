Computer screen shot
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

EU law restricting website cookies comes into effect

The deadline for Europe to introduce a new e-privacy law has passed.

EU regulators want websites to ask for permission before downloading certain types of cookie files.

Cookies are designed to gather information about users, and these rules relate to code designed to help target advertisements - specifically when the information gathered is unrelated to the website being browsed.

But many countries have yet to enact the law.

Julia Caesar reports.

  • 25 May 2011
Go to next video: MPs examine Google and net privacy