JK Rowling
JK Rowling: 'Bafta honour is amazing'

The author of the Harry Potter books, JK Rowling, told BBC News how honoured she is to be receiving a special Bafta for outstanding contribution to British film.

She was speaking prior to the ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London on Sunday night.

  • 13 Feb 2011
