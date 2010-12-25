Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
2010's entertainment moments
All the top entertainment headlines from 2010 including: Harry Potter's box office charm, Coronation Street's golden anniversary and Take That's return as a five piece.
Alex Stanger looks back at those headlines and more.
-
25 Dec 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window