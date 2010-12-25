Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
Video

2010's entertainment moments

All the top entertainment headlines from 2010 including: Harry Potter's box office charm, Coronation Street's golden anniversary and Take That's return as a five piece.

Alex Stanger looks back at those headlines and more.

