Jump in Hong Kong exports

Hong Kong's exports climbed the most in more than 18 years in August. Overseas sales increased 36% to HK$290.1 billion ($37.4 bn, £23.62bn) after a 23.3% gain in July, the government said on its website on Monday.
However, it is expected that exports will start to slow as austerity measures imposed by its big trading partners like China, the US and Japan reduces demand.
Sharanjit Leyl reports.
27 Sep 2010
