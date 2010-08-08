Unite boss: "We can't fall for this card trick again"

Video

Joint General Secretary of the Unite union Derek Simpson has questioned the Government's motivation for imposing big spending cuts, warning the public not to "fall for the five card trick again" of cuts followed by tax "giveaways" at the next election.

He accepted there was a need to tackle the deficit but said that it should be done "over a planned and proper period".

