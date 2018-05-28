BBC News Channel
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Headlines from BBC News

Listen to the latest news summary from the BBC radio newsroom.

All the national and international news, updated every hour.

Watch the BBC News Channel live here

The BBC News Channel is available in the UK only. Don't forget, to watch TV online as it's being broadcast, you still need a TV licence.

  • 28 May 2018
Go to next video: BBC News Channel