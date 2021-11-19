More than 3,000 motorists have been caught speeding on one road in a three-week period, say police.

The drivers have been spotted on the A361 North Devon Link Road near Barnstaple, which has had a temporary 40mph limit for roadworks since February 2021.

The numbers were "simply unacceptable", said Devon and Cornwall Police.

Officers warned they would be stepping up speed detection patrols over the next few months.

Supt Adrian Leisk, the force's roads policing lead, said more than 3,000 people were caught speeding between 26 October and 15 November.

Supt Leisk said road workers were still seeing dangerous overtaking from some drivers on the road which connects Barnstaple to the M5.

"I can understand why some people may find the temporary 40mph speed limit on the North Devon Link Road frustrating, but it has been put in place for a reason," he said.

"I am disappointed that more than 3,000 speeding offences have been detected on that route, it is simply unacceptable."

The £68m scheme, which is due to be completed by the end of 2023, involves the dualling of a 4.8 mile stretch between South Molton and Barnstaple.

Average speed enforcement cameras will be installed as part of the upgrade.