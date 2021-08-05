Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts is expected to miss the band's forthcoming US tour dates as he recovers from an unspecified medical procedure.

"For once my timing has been a little off," the 80-year-old said in a statement, revealing he had been told it would "take a while" for him to "get fully fit".

Sir Mick Jagger said the band looked forward to welcoming Watts back "as soon as he is fully recovered".

Steve Jordan will fill in when the Stones resume their No Filter Tour in September.

The US musician has worked with Stones guitarist Keith Richards on his side project X-Pensive Winos and is also a member of the John Mayer Trio.