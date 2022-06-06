Hundreds of employers in Guernsey and Alderney asked to provide more information to the government have been told to return the paperwork before a deadline in August.

About 500 employers were selected to give details on an Economic Activity Return.

The States said the return deadline was 5 August, and so far, only about 100 had submitted their return.

It said the information was a legal requirement and would be "invaluable for the improvement and accuracy of Guernsey and Alderney economic statistics".

Anyone having trouble with the return should contact its data team, it said.