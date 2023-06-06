Tower of Refuge call-out prompts warning
People have been urged to check the tide times before heading out to Tower of Refuge after three people became cut off by the tide.
The Isle of Man Coastguard said the trio had to be helped after the tide came in, leaving them shouting for help at about 19:43 BST on Sunday.
A team on routine TT patrols in the area were alerted and guided them through the sea back to the beach.
Rescue teams manager Kevin Scott urged people not to go out "unless you know the tide times".
Mr Scott said for the coastguard said a team wearing dry suits helped to ensured the trio got back to shore safely by wading through the water, which was still below waist height at the time.
He recommended people who would like to visit the tower on foot wait until an guided walk, which is due to take place in September.
Built on Conister Rock in 1832, the Tower of Refuge was the idea of RNLI founder Sir William Hillary.
