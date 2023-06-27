Mr Southern said he was "doing what the Tory Government in the UK has done", by "reassuring" people.

On Sunday, The UK Prime Minister urged homeowners and borrowers to "hold their nerve" over rising interest rates aimed at bringing down stubborn inflation.

Mr Southern said: "It's reassured people who have extensive mortgages borrowed to make sure they're not caught short by the sudden hike in interest rates.

"A £5,000 a year shock to your finances is not easy to deal with, and what we're doing is getting in touch with the mortgage lenders and talking to them about how you can mollify some of their problems."

Statistics Jersey found for quarter four in 2022 a "working household with mean net income was not able to service a mortgage affordably on the purchase price of a median-priced house of any size or a two-bedroom flat".

The Jersey House Price Index reported the mean price of a two-bedroom house sold in the last three months of 2022 was £635,000.

Mr Southern said the support would help "middle earners" that "may be hurt" by the rising rates.