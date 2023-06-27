Head teachers criticise council's budget call
Headteachers from 40 schools across Brighton and Hove have criticised a call for budget cuts, describing them as “morally wrong”.
A joint letter described Brighton & Hove Council's plan to cut budgets by 10% as "demoralising and frustrating".
The council asked schools to make the cuts due to concerns over deficits.
The joint letter said cuts will cause a decline in standards and will jeopardise the "safety, effectiveness and efficiency" of schools.
Jo Lyons, the council's assistant director for education and skills, contacted heads as only 27 of 62 “council maintained” schools had submitted a balanced budget for the 2023-24 school year.
A further 35 had a shortfall requiring a “licensed deficit”, with schools expected to show how they would balance their budget.
Due to licenced deficits totalling more than £5m, Dr Lyons suggested schools "further review" budget plans with a view to make cuts of 10%.
'Impact on children'
In a joint letter in response to Ms Lyons, the head teachers said: “Every school is in a unique position and a broad-brush stroke of ‘find a further 10 per cent saving’ is both demoralising and frustrating."
They also accused the council of being unwilling to charge schools less for certain centrally-provided services such as human resources.
“We know you must realise that by reducing staff in school this is having a direct impact on what we are offering our children," they said.
“Stripping out swathes of support staff may help balance the books but it is morally wrong."
