Football fans will be waiting longer to get back to Springfield Stadium in Jersey because of delays to building work.

There have been "ongoing issues with Covid-19" and problems getting steel for improvements to the ground's railings, said Jersey's government.

Clubs can use Springfield pitch again from 1 April, but spectators, who were going to be allowed back at the end of March, must now wait until 23 April, it said.

Deputy Hugh Raymond, assistant minister for sport, said new metalwork was now on the island for railings and installation was "well under way".